Armenian President Got New Request From Pashinyan to Dismiss General Staff Chief

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The administration of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said on Monday it had received a new request from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to dismiss General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan.

This weekend, Pashinyan said he would submit another request to seek Gasparyan's dismissal, after the president turned down the draft decree on the general staff chief resignation, saying that the request contradicted the constitution. On Sunday, Vaagn Ovakimyan, a lawmaker from the ruling parliamentary faction My Step Alliance, claimed there were grounds to impeach Sarkissian.

"Rationale for disagreement with the president's objections were sent [by the prime minister] to the presidential administration in the evening of February 28, we received it on the first working day, on March 1. The president of the republic will make a statement on his stand on the draft decree within the timeframe established by law," the presidential administration said in a statement, seen by Sputnik.

The presidential office pointed to "unacceptable manipulations" and "disproportionate reaction" to Sarkissian's refusal to fire the chief of staff.

"Thereupon, we once again emphasize that the president of the republic exercises his functions only within the framework of the powers determined by the constitution, making decisions impartially and being guided exclusively by national interests. The president of the republic does not represent the interests of any political force ... in this sense, any speculation is unacceptable," the statement read on.

Sarkissian has repeatedly proposed holding consultations to settle differences, the administration concluded.