Armenian President Has Coronavirus With Complications - Aide

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 during his London trip, has a "complex" course of the disease, but continues working remotely, his assistant told Sputnik on Friday.

On Tuesday, the president's office told Sputnik that Sarkissian had tested positive for coronavirus in London, where he celebrated New Year's with his family and underwent a leg surgery. His wife has also caught the virus. The president remains in the UK capital.

"Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in isolation due to the coronavirus, has a complex course of the disease. He has symptoms typical of his condition. Sarkissian continues treatment under the supervision of doctors, and based on the state of health, he is working ... remotely," Hasmik Petrosyan said.

She added that once his condition stabilizes and doctors permit, the president will immediately return to Yerevan to perform his duties.