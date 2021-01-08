UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian President Has Coronavirus With Complications - Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:13 PM

Armenian President Has Coronavirus With Complications - Aide

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 during his London trip, has a "complex" course of the disease, but continues working remotely, his assistant told Sputnik on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 during his London trip, has a "complex" course of the disease, but continues working remotely, his assistant told Sputnik on Friday.

On Tuesday, the president's office told Sputnik that Sarkissian had tested positive for coronavirus in London, where he celebrated New Year's with his family and underwent a leg surgery. His wife has also caught the virus. The president remains in the UK capital.

"Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in isolation due to the coronavirus, has a complex course of the disease. He has symptoms typical of his condition. Sarkissian continues treatment under the supervision of doctors, and based on the state of health, he is working ... remotely," Hasmik Petrosyan said.

She added that once his condition stabilizes and doctors permit, the president will immediately return to Yerevan to perform his duties.

Related Topics

Wife Yerevan London United Kingdom Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

34 seconds ago

South Africa announces squad for Pakistan tour

13 minutes ago

UFC kicks off 2021 with Fight Island Triple Header ..

16 minutes ago

EU to hold videosummit on virus fight on Jan 21

3 minutes ago

Enemies trying to destabilise Pakistan, sabotage C ..

3 minutes ago

OPPO Creates Anticipation for the Upcoming Reno5 L ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.