YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Friday visited Nagorno-Karabakh's capital city of Stepanakert, where he met with Bako Sahakyan, the leader of the breakaway republic, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"Today, Sarkissian visited the Artsakh Republic [another name of Nagorno-Karabakh]. In Stepanakert, he held a meeting with Artsakh's President Bako Sahakyan," the statement, obtained by Sputnik, read.

The press service noted that the leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including those related to the cooperation of Armenia and the republic.

In February 1988, the overwhelmingly Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh autonomy expressed its will to secede from the Soviet Azerbaijan citing its right to self-determination under the Soviet law and proclaimed independence after holding a referendum in 1991. Azerbaijan, in retaliation, launched an offensive and lost control over Nagorno-Karabakh and several other areas around it.

Since 1992, peace in Nagorno-Karabakh has been mediated by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk group, co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States.