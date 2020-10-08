UrduPoint.com
Armenian President Hopes Russia's Efforts Will Help Stop Bloodshed In Karabakh Soon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Armenian President Hopes Russia's Efforts Will Help Stop Bloodshed in Karabakh Soon

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) In his congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian expressed hope that Russia's efforts would help stop the bloodshed in Karabakh in the next few days, the Armenian president's office said.

"I would like to hope that Russia's efforts will make it possible in the very next few days to stop the bloodshed on the borders of Armenia and in the zone of the Karabakh conflict," the message reads.

Sarkissian also noted that Armenia highly appreciated Putin's significant contribution to the development of allied relations, strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states in the political, economic, military, defense industry and humanitarian spheres.

