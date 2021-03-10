Armenian President Invites Pashinyan, United Opposition For Meeting on Saturday

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian invited Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, leaders of the parliamentary forces and the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for a meeting on Saturday, the president's office said on Wednesday

"Guided by national interests, in order to discuss the current situation, search for mutually acceptable solutions to overcome the crisis, I invite the country's prime minister, leaders of parliamentary factions, the 'Homeland Salvation Movement' to the presidential residence on March 13 at 12.00 (08.00 GMT)," the presidential office said in a statement.