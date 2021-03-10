UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian President Invites Pashinyan, United Opposition For Meeting On Saturday

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:07 PM

Armenian President Invites Pashinyan, United Opposition For Meeting on Saturday

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian invited Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, leaders of the parliamentary forces and the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for a meeting on Saturday, the president's office said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian invited Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, leaders of the parliamentary forces and the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for a meeting on Saturday, the president's office said on Wednesday.

"Guided by national interests, in order to discuss the current situation, search for mutually acceptable solutions to overcome the crisis, I invite the country's prime minister, leaders of parliamentary factions, the 'Homeland Salvation Movement' to the presidential residence on March 13 at 12.00 (08.00 GMT)," the presidential office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister March Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia's Oil Output in April to Be 890,000 Bpd Hig ..

19 seconds ago

Rio eyes renaming iconic Maracana stadium for Pele ..

21 seconds ago

US stocks resume climb as Biden relief plan nears ..

22 seconds ago

Vaccinated Americans Show Caution in Abandoning CO ..

26 seconds ago

PTI's allied parties repose full confidence in Pri ..

18 minutes ago

Awareness walk to mark "World Hearing Day" held at ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.