Armenian President Is Trying To De-Escalate Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Armenian President Is Trying to De-Escalate Tensions

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sargsyan said on Thursday he was already taking steps to de-escalate tensions and secure a peaceful settlement to the conflict between the government and the military.

"I am urgently initiating steps to reduce tensions and find a peaceful solution," Sargsayn said in a statement, released on his official website.

The president called on Armenians not to fall for provocations.

"Our people cannot afford a discord, we must reject any attempt to destabilize the country," Sargsayn continued.

The Armenian leader asked all the state bodies, law enforcement agencies, political forces and the people to exercise restraint. According to  Sargsayn, a single ill-considered word is enough to deepen the crisis.

