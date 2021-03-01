Armenian President Meets With Pashinyan to Discuss Internal Political Situation

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday to discuss the internal political situation in the South Caucasus country, the president's press office said.

"Today Sarkissian met with Pashinyan. Since Sarkissian is ill, the prime minister visited him. Naturally, the president and the prime minister discussed the internal political situation in the country. Other reported information is an absolute lie and an attempt to further escalate the situation," the press office said.

Earlier in the day, the Mediaport Telegram channel reported that Pashinyan demanded from the president to dismiss General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan and even made threats to Sarkissian.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take to the streets. Pashinyan's request to dismiss Gasparyan was turned down by Sarkissian, and the prime minister said that he would submit another request.