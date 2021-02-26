Armenian President, Parliament Speaker Discussed Political Situation in Country

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sargsyan and parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan held negotiations on the political situation in the country, the presidential administration said on Friday.

"Sargsyan and Mirzoyan discussed the role of the president and the parliament in de-escalating the domestic political situation in the country," the presidential administration said in a statement.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take it to the streets.