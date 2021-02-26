UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian President, Parliament Speaker Discussed Political Situation In Country

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

Armenian President, Parliament Speaker Discussed Political Situation in Country

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sargsyan and parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan held negotiations on the political situation in the country, the presidential administration said on Friday.

"Sargsyan and Mirzoyan discussed the role of the president and the parliament in de-escalating the domestic political situation in the country," the presidential administration said in a statement.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take it to the streets.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Yerevan Ararat

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

41 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

1 hour ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

2 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.