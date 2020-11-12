UrduPoint.com
Armenian President, Prime Minister Discuss Post-War Situation In Country - Presidency

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday discussed the situation in the country in the aftermath of the Nagorno-Karabakh war and amid protests that emerged after a ceasefire agreement was signed, the president's office said.

"Sarkissian and Pashinyan held a meeting this morning. The current situation in the country was discussed," the office said in a press release.

The six-week conflict between Yerevan and Baku over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh area ended after both sides agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday, which resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and envisions the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Pashinyan has described the agreement as a very difficult decision for him but said that it was made based on the assessments of people who were most aware of the military situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Following the prime minister's announcement, anti-government protests erupted in the country. Demonstrators call for Pashinyan's resignation and the cancellation of the ceasefire deal.

