Armenian President Refuses To Appoint Davtyan As New General Staff Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Armenian President Refuses to Appoint Davtyan as New General Staff Chief

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian refused to appoint Artak Davtyan as the new general staff chief, rejecting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's appeal, the presidential press service said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Pashinyan sent a request to the president to appoint Davtyan as the new general staff chief following the dismissal of previous chief Onik Gasparyan amid a confrontation between the government and the military.

"The president of the republic returned the appeal to appoint Artak Davtyan to the post of the armed forces' general staff chief to the prime minister, with his objections," the presidential press service said in a statement.

More Stories From World

