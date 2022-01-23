Armenian President Resigns Over Lack of Tools to Influence Policy Decisions in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has announced on Sunday his resignation from the post after four years in office due to inability to influence policy decisions in the country.

"I thought for a long time, I decided to leave the post of President of the Republic after four years of active work," the president said in a statement published on his website.

Sarkissian criticized the Armenian government system for being a parliamentary republic in form only, and said he chose to step down as he lacked tools to influence political decision-making in the country.

"We live in a unique reality, a reality in which the president cannot influence matters of war and peace. He cannot veto laws that he considers detrimental to the state and the people... Various political groups perceive the president's capabilities not as beneficial to the state, but as a threat, the president cannot use most of his potential to solve systemic domestic and foreign policy tasks," he said.

Sarkissian took the post in 2018.