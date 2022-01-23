UrduPoint.com

Armenian President Resigns Over Lack Of Tools To Influence Policy Decisions In Country

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Armenian President Resigns Over Lack of Tools to Influence Policy Decisions in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has announced on Sunday his resignation from the post after four years in office due to inability to influence policy decisions in the country.

"I thought for a long time, I decided to leave the post of President of the Republic after four years of active work," the president said in a statement published on his website.

Sarkissian criticized the Armenian government system for being a parliamentary republic in form only, and said he chose to step down as he lacked tools to influence political decision-making in the country.

"We live in a unique reality, a reality in which the president cannot influence matters of war and peace. He cannot veto laws that he considers detrimental to the state and the people... Various political groups perceive the president's capabilities not as beneficial to the state, but as a threat, the president cannot use most of his potential to solve systemic domestic and foreign policy tasks," he said.

Sarkissian took the post in 2018.

Related Topics

Sunday 2018 Post From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

13 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.