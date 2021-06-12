UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian President Says Relationship With Russia Developing In All Areas

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:04 PM

Armenian President Says Relationship With Russia Developing in All Areas

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said that the bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Russia is confidently developing in all directions in a congratulatory message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Day of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said that the bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Russia is confidently developing in all directions in a congratulatory message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Day of Russia.

"The Armenian-Russian interaction is confidently developing in all directions. The friendly nature of the cooperation between Armenia and Russia is inevitably reflected in the bilateral form and within the framework of integrated structures and other multilateral platforms," Sarkissian said in a statement published on his official website.

The Armenian president added that the bilateral relations are future-oriented and will further predetermine the joint steps of Yerevan and Moscow to develop both states as well as to strengthen the stability and security in the South Caucasus.

Sarkissian also congratulated Putin on the holiday adding that the date holds great importance in the achievements and profound transformations in the political, socio-economic an social life of the country.

He finished his message by wishing Putin good health and prosperity, as well as peace and prosperity to all Russians.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

ICCI terms Budget 21-22 as balanced, hopeful to ac ..

2 minutes ago

SCCI hails federal budget 2021-22

2 minutes ago

G7 Declaration on Preventing Future Pandemics 'His ..

2 minutes ago

Couple killed over matrimonial issue

2 minutes ago

EPA sealed steel unit violating ban by carrying ou ..

2 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown notice

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.