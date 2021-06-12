Armenian President Says Relationship With Russia Developing in All Areas

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said that the bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Russia is confidently developing in all directions in a congratulatory message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Day of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said that the bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Russia is confidently developing in all directions in a congratulatory message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Day of Russia.

"The Armenian-Russian interaction is confidently developing in all directions. The friendly nature of the cooperation between Armenia and Russia is inevitably reflected in the bilateral form and within the framework of integrated structures and other multilateral platforms," Sarkissian said in a statement published on his official website.

The Armenian president added that the bilateral relations are future-oriented and will further predetermine the joint steps of Yerevan and Moscow to develop both states as well as to strengthen the stability and security in the South Caucasus.

Sarkissian also congratulated Putin on the holiday adding that the date holds great importance in the achievements and profound transformations in the political, socio-economic an social life of the country.

He finished his message by wishing Putin good health and prosperity, as well as peace and prosperity to all Russians.