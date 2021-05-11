UrduPoint.com
Armenian President Signs Decree Scheduling Snap Parliamentary Elections For June 20

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Armenian President Signs Decree Scheduling Snap Parliamentary Elections for June 20

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Monday signed a decree, scheduling snap parliamentary elections for June 20.

"To set snap elections on June 20. The decree comes into force the next day after its official publication," the order read.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian parliament voted against naming Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister for the second time, taking the final step needed for its dissolution ahead of snap elections.

Pashinyan is currently serving as acting prime minister.

