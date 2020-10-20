Armenian President Thanks Canada for Halting Arms Exports to Turkey Amid Karabakh Conflict

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian thanked Ottawa for suspending arms export permits to Turkey amid the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in his birthday message to Canadian Governor General Julie Payette on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian thanked Ottawa for suspending arms export permits to Turkey amid the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in his birthday message to Canadian Governor General Julie Payette on Tuesday.

In his message, he called Turkey "the inspirer and direct participant" of Azerbaijan's operation in the disputed Armenian-dominated region of Karabakh. According to the president, Ankara is "purposefully trying to carry out the scheme adopted more than one hundred years ago - to erase Armenians as a nation."

"Canada, which is well-aware of the fact and recognized the Armenian Genocide, today too manifested its principled and human nature and suspended Turkey's export permits for acquisition of military gear.

I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to you and the government of Canada for that decision," Sarkissian said, as quoted by his press service.

Ottawa suspended export permits to Turkey in early October amid allegations that Canadian military equipment was being used in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Ankara pledged its "unwavering" support to Azerbaijan since the first day of resumed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Soon after the conflict reignited in late September, Armenia, Russia and France have expressed their concern over involvement of Middle Eastern militants in the military action. Baku denies both recruitment of militants for fighting in the breakaway region and direct involvement of Turkey in the conflict.