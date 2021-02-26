Armenian President to Continue Discussions on Dismissal of General Staff Chief -Opposition

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sargsyan told members of the opposition during a meeting on Friday that he plans to continue consultations on the dismissal of Armed Forces' General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan, Artur Vanetsyan, the head of the opposition Homeland party, said.

"The president said that he would continue political consultations, listen to all parties and make a decision. He did not speak about a specific decision," Vanetsyan said after the meeting.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take it to the streets. Meanwhile, Gasparyan has not tendered resignation despite Pashinyan's demands.