Armenian President to Meet With General Staff Chief - Aide

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sargsyan plans to hold a meeting with the general staff chief, Onik Gasparyan, amid the political crisis that emerged over disagreements between the military and the government, an aide to the Armenian leader told Sputnik on Friday.

"The president plans to hold a meeting with the general staff chief," Asmik Petrosyan said, noting that the date of the talks remains uncertain.

The presidential administration specified that Sargsyan had earlier initiated a series of consultations in a bid to de-escalate the situation.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take it to the streets.