Armenian President to Meet With Jordanian King on Monday - Office

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Monday will make a short visit to Jordan where he is scheduled to meet with King Abdullah II, the presidential office said.

"On November 23, President Armen Sarkissian will pay a short working visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The President of Armenia will meet with the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein," the office said in a statement.

The sides are expected to discuss the development of bilateral relations and explore ways to expand cooperation in various areas.