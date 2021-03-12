UrduPoint.com
Armenian President Undergoes Examination Due To Complications After COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is undergoing examination due to complications after COVID-19, the presidential office told Sputnik on Friday.

"In connection with the coronavirus, the President of Armenia had complications; he is being examined at the Astghik medical center in Yerevan," the office's spokesperson said.

On January 5, the office said that Sarkissian, who was in London at the time, had been diagnosed with a coronavirus. The president was isolated and under medical supervision in London. However, he continued to work remotely. On January 13, reports about Sarkissian's hospitalization emerged. It was reported that his illness proceeds with complications (bilateral pneumonia), in connection with which he was hospitalized. On February 13, Sargsyan returned to Armenia and continued his treatment in Yerevan.

