Armenian President Urges Turkey to Help Achieve Ceasefire in Karabakh

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Following the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian urged Turkey to cease being to be a party to the conflict in Karabakh and promote a ceasefire.

"If a NATO member country like Turkey will stop being a part of the conflict and will contribute to the ceasefire ... I do believe that we will reach a ceasefire then, and, hopefully, after that we could go back to negotiations at the table of the Minsk Group and finally find a peaceful solution to the conflict," Sarkissian said.