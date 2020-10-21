UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian President Urges Turkey To Help Achieve Ceasefire In Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:06 PM

Armenian President Urges Turkey to Help Achieve Ceasefire in Karabakh

Following the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian urged Turkey to cease being to be a party to the conflict in Karabakh and promote a ceasefire

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Following the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian urged Turkey to cease being to be a party to the conflict in Karabakh and promote a ceasefire.

"If a NATO member country like Turkey will stop being a part of the conflict and will contribute to the ceasefire ... I do believe that we will reach a ceasefire then, and, hopefully, after that we could go back to negotiations at the table of the Minsk Group and finally find a peaceful solution to the conflict," Sarkissian said.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Minsk

Recent Stories

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

14 minutes ago

Three dead in Guinea post-election violence

2 minutes ago

Buffalo election stunt backfires for Indian politi ..

2 minutes ago

Spain tourism sector eyes 100-bln-euro loss over v ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 reversed economic achievements of Govt: H ..

5 minutes ago

Three dead as Guinea hit by post-election violence ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.