Armenian President Yet to Decide on Dismissing General Staff Chief - Presidential Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has not yet made a decision on the dismissal of Armed Forces' General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan, presidential aide Asmik Petrosyan told Sputnik on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has not yet made a decision on the dismissal of Armed Forces' General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan, presidential aide Asmik Petrosyan told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Not yet," Petrosyan said when asked about Sarkissian's decision.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take to the streets. Meanwhile, Gasparyan has not tendered resignation despite Pashinyan's demands.