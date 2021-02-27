UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian President Yet To Decide On Dismissing General Staff Chief - Presidential Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 02:22 PM

Armenian President Yet to Decide on Dismissing General Staff Chief - Presidential Office

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has not yet made a decision on the dismissal of Armed Forces' General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan, presidential aide Asmik Petrosyan told Sputnik on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has not yet made a decision on the dismissal of Armed Forces' General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan, presidential aide Asmik Petrosyan told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Not yet," Petrosyan said when asked about Sarkissian's decision.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take to the streets. Meanwhile, Gasparyan has not tendered resignation despite Pashinyan's demands.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yerevan

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings win the toss, decided to bowl first ..

49 seconds ago

PAF's Operation Swift Retort proves Quaid's vision ..

16 seconds ago

Establishment of Kalash Valleys Development Author ..

2 minutes ago

Two more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital ..

3 minutes ago

Teacher held for harassing student in burewala

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 89,100 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.