YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The medical examination of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been completed, he returned to his usual working regime, his office said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier, the presidential administration told Sputnik that Sarkissian was being examined at the Astghik medical center in Yerevan after recovering from COVID-19.

"Sarkissian was examined today at the Astghik medical center. The president's examinations have been completed, he returned to his normal working regime," the statement says.

On January 5, the office said that Sarkissian, who was in London at the time, had been diagnosed with a coronavirus. The president was isolated and under medical supervision in London. However, he continued to work remotely. On January 13, reports about Sarkissian's hospitalization emerged. It was reported that his illness proceeds with complications (bilateral pneumonia), in connection with which he was hospitalized. On February 13, Sarkissian returned to Armenia and continued his treatment in Yerevan.