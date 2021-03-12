UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian President's Medical Exam Completed, He Returns To Working Regime - Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:12 PM

Armenian President's Medical Exam Completed, He Returns to Working Regime - Office

The medical examination of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been completed, he returned to his usual working regime, his office said in a statement on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The medical examination of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been completed, he returned to his usual working regime, his office said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier, the presidential administration told Sputnik that Sarkissian was being examined at the Astghik medical center in Yerevan after recovering from COVID-19.

"Sarkissian was examined today at the Astghik medical center. The president's examinations have been completed, he returned to his normal working regime," the statement says.

On January 5, the office said that Sarkissian, who was in London at the time, had been diagnosed with a coronavirus. The president was isolated and under medical supervision in London. However, he continued to work remotely. On January 13, reports about Sarkissian's hospitalization emerged. It was reported that his illness proceeds with complications (bilateral pneumonia), in connection with which he was hospitalized. On February 13, Sarkissian returned to Armenia and continued his treatment in Yerevan.

Related Topics

Yerevan London Armenia January February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Red Crescent delegation inspects developm ..

14 minutes ago

FM felicitates Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate on ..

1 minute ago

Police Confirm 30 Students Kidnapped in School Att ..

1 minute ago

Shaukat Yousafzai terms victory of Sadiq Sanjarani ..

1 minute ago

Victory of Sanjrani is victory of truth: Shehryar ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar congratulates newly el ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.