Armenian Prime Minister Calls On All Political Forces To Begin Consultations

Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Calls on All Political Forces to begin consultations

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrapped up his rally and urged all political forces to start consultations, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday.

Pashinyan led a rally of his supporters through the streets of Yerevan for the second time in one day.

Earlier on Thursday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces demanded that Pashinyan resign.

"From this moment on, we have finished our events and we expect our colleagues in the opposition to do the same," the prime minister said, adding that he was going back to the government building.

