Armenian Prime Minister Calls Russia Guarantor Of Nagorno-Karabakh Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday that Russia remained the guarantor of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, a small region that Armenia and Azerbaijan have been struggling to control for decades

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday that Russia remained the guarantor of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, a small region that Armenia and Azerbaijan have been struggling to control for decades.

Pashinyan invoked the November 2020 peace pact with Azerbaijan that Russia helped broker to end the latest episode of armed conflict between the regional rivals. Russia sent peacekeepers to the restive Caucasus region shortly after the truce was signed.

"All of this was put on paper, and the Russian Federation is the guarantor of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh," the Armenian prime minister stressed.

Pashinyan said he had discussed Russia's role in maintaining peace in the region in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. He raised concerns over the recent clash between ethnic Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the disputed region that left at least five people dead, and again accused Azerbaijan of illegally blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to mainland Armenia.

