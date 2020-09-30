Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan convened a meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday to discuss further actions of the country's armed forces in the context of escalation in Karabakh, the government said

"During the meeting, issues related to the operational situation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijani line of contact and further actions of the Armenian armed forces were discussed," the statement says.