Armenian Prime Minister Chairs Emergency Meeting of Security Council on Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan convened an emergency meeting of the republic's Security Council on Monday to discuss the situation on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"During the meeting, issues related to the operational situation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijani line of contact and the infliction of a proportionate strike on the enemy by the Armenian armed forces were discussed," the government's statement says.