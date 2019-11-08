Armenian Prime Minister Enjoys Support of Openly pro-Western Forces - Former President

(@imziishan)

Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister of Armenia who came to power last May following a velvet revolution, is receiving political support from forces with an openly pro-Western agenda, Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan said in an op-ed for Sputnik Armenia on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister of Armenia who came to power last May following a velvet revolution, is receiving political support from forces with an openly pro-Western agenda, Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan said in an op-ed for Sputnik Armenia on Friday.

"In fact, the entire politically-active support base of the prime minister is openly pro-Western, despite the [incumbent] authorities keeping up the previous foreign political course of the country and constantly curtsying to Russia," Kocharyan wrote.

Except for a couple of technocrats with no political subjectivity, the current government and the parliamentary core consist of people "who have been nourished with US grants," while the info-support comes exclusively from the pro-Western media, the former Armenian leader opined.

On the one hand, "all pro-government parties, politicians and NGOs have a clear anti-Russian orientation and, as a rule, receive financing from the West," Kocharyan said, add that "on the other hand, those parties and politicians which gravitate toward comprehensive cooperation with Russia do not support the incumbent government and have absolutely no trust in it. Everybody thinks that when the pro-Western political views of the government hit upon the dependency on the Russian market and energy, they transform into mercantile pragmatism.

"

According to the former president, "this picture is truly paradoxical" and how long this "geopolitical bifurcation" of the ruling elite will last depends on the ongoing circumstances of the political landscape.

"As a result, Armenia lives in the void of conceptual development programs, in a mode of mundane worries, empty slogans and smeared foreign political reference points," Kocharyan wrote.

The politician now faces prosecution and is in custody in Armenia. He was detained last December over accusations of violating the constitutional order of the country while in office by authorizing the military's use of force during public protests in February 2008. Ten people were killed and around 200 were injured that year as people took to the streets to protest the election results which brought Kocharyan's ally, Serzh Sargsyan, to power.

The prosecution unfolded in the aftermath of the series of anti-government protests in 2018 known as the velvet revolution in Armenia, which brought former opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan to power, and Kocharyan repeatedly denounced the charges against him as fabricated and politically motivated.