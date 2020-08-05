Armenian Prime Minister Expresses Condolences to Victims of Beirut Blast

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has expressed his condolences to the victims of a massive explosion that took place in the Lebanese capital of Beirut earlier on Tuesday.

"Shocked by the news of #BeirutBlast. My deepest condolences to the victims and speedy recovery to those injured.

We extend out solidarity and support to the brotherly people of #Lebanon," the Armenian prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The blast took place in the port of the Lebanese capital at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT). According to the city's governor Marwan Abboud, half of Beirut's buildings were damaged by the explosion.

According to the Lebanese minister of health Hamad Hassan, who was cited by the Al Mayadeen broadcaster, the death toll from the blast currently stands at 50, although this figure is expected to rise. Roughly 2,750 others have suffered injuries, the minister said.