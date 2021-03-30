UrduPoint.com
Armenian Prime Minister Intends To Resign Between April 20 And May 5 - Chief Of Staff

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must formally resign from April 20 to May 5 to dissolve the parliament and hold early parliamentary elections scheduled for June 20, Pashinyan's chief of staff Arsen Torosyan told Sputnik Armenia.

The chief of staff also said that the election headquarters of the ruling Civil Contract party would be headed by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan.

The work of the headquarters will be coordinated by Torosyan himself, Minister of the Environment Romanos Petrosyan and the prime minister's chief aide Arayik Harutyunyan.

When asked whether the decision to hold the elections was irrevocable, Torosyan answered in the affirmative. He said that a political decision had been made, it was discussed with parliamentary and some extra-parliamentary forces, and the conduct of the elections proceeds from the interests of the country.

