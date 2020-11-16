UrduPoint.com
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Accepts Responsibility For Events In Karabakh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:52 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan admitted on Monday his responsibility for the events in Karabakh, noting that dialogue between the people, the military and the government is needed for full understanding of the situation

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan admitted on Monday his responsibility for the events in Karabakh, noting that dialogue between the people, the military and the government is needed for full understanding of the situation.

"I am the top official who bears responsibility for what happened. There can be no discrepancy on this. I understand that I should face the trial of our people. However, in this case the judge � the people � should be aware of all the circumstances, we need dialogue with the military, the opposition and the government," Pashinyan said at an online press conference.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations crossed the point of no return back in May 2018 when the "territories in exchange for nothing" formula was discussed, the prime minister recalled.

"We trued to change this logic. I tried to boost our resistance but we we failed to do it," Pashinyan added, stressing the need to address Karabakh status and humanitarian issues.

