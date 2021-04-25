UrduPoint.com
Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:20 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Resigns to Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Sunday in a televised address that he was resigning to allow for holding early parliamentary elections in the country.

"I am resigning today to allow for holding early parliamentary election on June 20," Pashinyan said.

He added that he would serve as a interim prime minister until the vote.

Pashinyan previously said that early parliamentary election would be held on June 20. He announced that he would formally step down in April to launch the mechanism for dissolving parliament. According to Armenian legislation, early parliamentary election must be held no earlier than 30 days and no later than 45 days after the dissolution of the parliament. The dissolution mechanism can be formally launched after the resignation. The parliament will be dissolved if lawmakers do not elect the prime minister twice within two weeks.

