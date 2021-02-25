UrduPoint.com
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Says Army Cannot Be Involved In Politics

Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that the army cannot get involved in any political process, since it must obey the people and the elected government.

"The army cannot participate in political processes.

The army must obey the people and the authorities that were elected by the people," Pashinyan said at a rally in Yerevan.

The Armenian leader stressed that the previous governments had some "stooges" in the armed forces and called on them to leave.

