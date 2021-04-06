Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Says His Relations With Military Have Normalized

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Sputnik that his relations with the country's armed forces have normalized and the military now is working with the government to strengthen the country's security.

"The situation with the General Staff of the Armed Forces has been resolved, and the armed forces, together with the government, will continue steps to ensure security and strengthen the country," Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan insists that Artak Davtyan is considered the appointed head of the general staff of the country's armed forces, and not the previously dismissed Onik Gasparyan. Despite the fact that President Armen Sarkissian did not re-approve Pashinyan's proposal to appoint Davtyan, according to the law, he takes office automatically.