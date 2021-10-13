UrduPoint.com

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Says Meeting With Putin Productive

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:10 AM

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Says Meeting With Putin Productive

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was productive.

The leaders of the two states met on October 12 in Moscow.

"Today I met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting was very productive. We discussed both the bilateral agenda and the situation in the region. We will continue contacts to implement the agreements reached," Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.

