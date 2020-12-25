UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Says Ready To Resign 'by People's Decision'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:54 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Says Ready to Resign 'by People's Decision'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that he was ready to resign "by the people's decision."

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that he was ready to resign "by the people's decision."

"I am ready to leave the post of prime minister by the people's decision.

I will leave the post of prime minister by the people's decision exclusively," he said on Facebook.

"I am also ready to continue leading Armenia in this difficult time in the event of receiving confirmation of popular mandate," Pashinyan added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Armenia Post Event

Recent Stories

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

26 minutes ago

Balochistan tests 33 more positive for COVID-19 re ..

2 minutes ago

Quaid's birthday celebrated countrywide in befitti ..

2 minutes ago

Pashinyan Invites Political Forces for Consultatio ..

2 minutes ago

Climate Change: 2020 closes hottest decade on reco ..

2 minutes ago

Al Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race rescheduled ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.