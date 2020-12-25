Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that he was ready to resign "by the people's decision."

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that he was ready to resign "by the people's decision."

"I am ready to leave the post of prime minister by the people's decision.

I will leave the post of prime minister by the people's decision exclusively," he said on Facebook.

"I am also ready to continue leading Armenia in this difficult time in the event of receiving confirmation of popular mandate," Pashinyan added.