Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:42 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Earlier Positive Test

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said on Monday that he has fully recovered from COVID-19 and has tested negative, one week after announcing that he and his family had contracted the coronavirus disease

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said on Monday that he has fully recovered from COVID-19 and has tested negative, one week after announcing that he and his family had contracted the coronavirus disease.

"We have just received the results of repeated tests on members of my family. The results of all of our tests were negative. They were also negative yesterday. Of course, the timing and the circumstances of how we became infected must be reviewed, but at the moment, it is important that we are all healthy and we now have immunity," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

Pashinyan announced on June 1 that he and his family members had tested positive for COVID-19.

Numerous international leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, wished the prime minister a swift recovery over recent days.

A state of emergency, which was declared due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is in force in Armenia until June 13. As of Monday morning, 13,325 people in the country have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, resulting in the deaths of 211 people.

A total of 195 new positive tests have been reported over the preceding 24 hours, a significant decline from the 766 new positive tests reported on Sunday by public health officials in the country.

