Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan To Arrive In US On Saturday For Working Visit

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan to Arrive in US on Saturday for Working Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to the United States on Saturday with a working visit, which will culminate in his attending the UN General Assembly in New York.

Pashinyan's visit will start with Los Angeles.

He invited Armenians living in the Californian city to meet him in Grand Park on Sunday where he will deliver a speech. He is also expected to meet city and state officials, as well as representatives from Armenian media and clergy.

Pashinyan will then travel to the Silicon Valley to meet Armenian tech experts. Then he will fly to New York where he will address the United Nations General Assembly and have talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other high-ranking officials.

