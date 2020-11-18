Armenian Prime Minister Presents Road Map of Governmental Priorities After Karabakh Crisis

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented on Wednesday a road map of the government's actions amid the tense domestic political situation in light of the Karabakh conflict; the strategy envisions a reform of the armed forces and the electoral legislature

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented on Wednesday a road map of the government's actions amid the tense domestic political situation in light of the Karabakh conflict; the strategy envisions a reform of the armed forces and the electoral legislature.

"I am responsible for overcoming this situation, for ensuring stability and safety," Pashinyan said in a statement, outlining the key provisions of the road map.

The road map includes a program of armed forces reform; steps for overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and restoring the economic activities; changes to the electoral legislature and adoption of a law on political parties; and measures for creating an anti-corruption court, Pashinyan said.

The Armenian government will continue negotiations with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group, prioritizing the goal to determine the status of Karabakh; will focus on facilitating refugees return and restoring the damaged houses and infrastructure; will implement its commitments to the families of the killed soldiers; will provide assistance to the injured servicemen and also make effort toward psychological rehabilitation of "participants of the war and the society in general," Pashinyan added.

"In June 2021 I will present a report on the implementation of these programs," Pashinyan said, pledging to hold regular consultations with Armenia's political forces, civil society and expatriate communities.