Armenian Prime Minister Reaffirms Commitment To South Caucasus Peace Process In Munich

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reaffirmed his commitment to the South Caucasus peace process during talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Munich on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reaffirmed his commitment to the South Caucasus peace process during talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Munich on Saturday.

The three met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Armenian Prime Minister's Office said. They discussed progress on a draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and their continued efforts to lift curbs on movement in the region and on border demarcation.

"Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed the determination of the Armenian side to achieve a treaty that will truly guarantee long-term peace and stability in the region," the statement read.

At the same time, it added, Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of illegally blockading the Lachin corridor, which connects mainland Armenia to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and underscored the humanitarian and environmental consequences of the blockade.

