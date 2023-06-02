(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been invited to the inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Friday

On Thursday, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, Fahrettin Altun, said the inauguration ceremony of Erdogan with the participation of foreign leaders and the unveiling of the Cabinet is expected to take place on June 3.

"The decision on the participation is made by the party to whom the invitation was sent. The corresponding invitation has been sent to the Armenian leadership, represented by the Prime Minister. But the decision on participation and on the level is not made by us," the source said.