UrduPoint.com

Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation To Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony - Source

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been invited to the inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been invited to the inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, Fahrettin Altun, said the inauguration ceremony of Erdogan with the participation of foreign leaders and the unveiling of the Cabinet is expected to take place on June 3.

"The decision on the participation is made by the party to whom the invitation was sent. The corresponding invitation has been sent to the Armenian leadership, represented by the Prime Minister. But the decision on participation and on the level is not made by us," the source said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ankara Tayyip Erdogan June Cabinet

Recent Stories

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

2 minutes ago
 Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encr ..

Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encroachment

2 minutes ago
 Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supa ..

Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supardari' case

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

2 minutes ago
 Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Chal ..

Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Challengers to final

26 minutes ago
 SCA signs MoU with AFSA to exchange information, e ..

SCA signs MoU with AFSA to exchange information, enhance market transparency

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.