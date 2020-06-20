Armenian Prime Minister Says Cannot Attend June 24 Parade in Moscow Due to Pandemic

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that he would not be present at the Moscow parade on June 24 commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Dear Mr.

President, I regret to inform you that I will not be able to participate in the celebrations dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. As you know, I accepted your invitation to attend the ceremonies with pleasure. However, the ongoing coronavirus-related situation prevents me from making the planned trip," Pashinyan wrote in a letter to the Russian president.

The Victory Day military parade usually takes place in Russia every year on May 9. However, the 2020 event was postponed due to the pandemic.

Armenia has confirmed a total of 19,157 cases, with the death toll of 319.