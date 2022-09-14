UrduPoint.com

Armenian Prime Minister Says Decision On Martial Law Depends On Developments At Border

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 08:43 PM

A possible declaration of martial law in Armenia depends on further developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) A possible declaration of martial law in Armenia depends on further developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

On Monday, a ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was breached in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Baku and Yerevan have accused each other of initiating the shelling. Both sides have also reported losses in their ranks.

"Since midnight yesterday, the project of martial law declaration has been on my table, and from time to time we are evaluating the situation and a necessity to make such a decision. If we have not made such a decision, then we believe that it is not necessary," Pashinyan told the parliament.

The prime minister also stated that it was a serious decision and if it was yet to be taken, it did not mean it would not happen in the future and depended entirely on the situation.

Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday that a ceasefire was achieved thanks to Russian efforts, but there was still a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to take immediate measures.

An extraordinary meeting of the organization's permanent council convened on Tuesday at the request of Yerevan, during which council members expressed extreme concern about the situation and considered proposals regarding possible use of CSTO mechanisms to resolve the situation. On Wednesday, it was announced that the first CSTO expert group will depart for Armenia on Thursday, and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will arrive next week.

