Armenian Prime Minister Says Fighting for Shushi in Karabakh Continues

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday that the fighting for the town of Shushi in the Krabakh region was still on.

Earlier in the day, the presidency of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh said that the Azeri forces were closing in on the capital of Stepanakert, and the republic no longer controlled Shushi, the second largest town.

"Fight for Shushi continues," the prime minister said on Facebook.