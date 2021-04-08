UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Prime Minister Says His Meeting With Putin Very Effective

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:10 AM

Armenian Prime Minister Says His Meeting With Putin Very Effective

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday very effective.

"For three and a half hours, we discussed all the issues and details of our agenda. I am very pleased with the results of the meeting [with Putin].

It was very effective," Pashinyan said during a meeting with Armenian lawyers of Moscow.

"I can say that very open relations have been established with the Russian president, and especially in recent months these relations have become more direct in nature," he said.

Pashinyan said the meeting's agenda had been very extensive, embracing bilateral, regional and international issues.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Lawyers Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

8 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

9 hours ago

Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

6 hours ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.