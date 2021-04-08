Armenian Prime Minister Says His Meeting With Putin Very Effective

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday very effective.

"For three and a half hours, we discussed all the issues and details of our agenda. I am very pleased with the results of the meeting [with Putin].

It was very effective," Pashinyan said during a meeting with Armenian lawyers of Moscow.

"I can say that very open relations have been established with the Russian president, and especially in recent months these relations have become more direct in nature," he said.

Pashinyan said the meeting's agenda had been very extensive, embracing bilateral, regional and international issues.