Armenian Prime Minister Says Plans to Visit US in Late September

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that he planned to visit the United States in late September.

"I have long wanted to meet with our compatriots living in Los Angeles.

Last year, during my visit to New York, this was not possible and now I invite everyone to a meeting in Grand Park LA on September 22, where I will deliver a speech," Pashinyan said in a video message on Facebook.

Los Angeles and its neighborhood is home to one of the world's largest Armenian communities with an estimated number of ethnic Armenians of over 100,000.