UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Prime Minister Says Plans To Visit US In Late September

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Says Plans to Visit US in Late September

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that he planned to visit the United States in late September.

"I have long wanted to meet with our compatriots living in Los Angeles.

Last year, during my visit to New York, this was not possible and now I invite everyone to a meeting in Grand Park LA on September 22, where I will deliver a speech," Pashinyan said in a video message on Facebook.

Los Angeles and its neighborhood is home to one of the world's largest Armenian communities with an estimated number of ethnic Armenians of over 100,000.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Facebook Visit Los Angeles Angeles New York United States September

Recent Stories

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

3 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

3 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Aramco reports first half 2019 net income of ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wish ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.