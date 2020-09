Armenian Prime Minister Says Turkey Involved in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday claimed Turkey's de facto involvement in the ongoing conflict in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh territory

"A very important detail, Turkey is essentially involved in this process," Pashinyan told Russia's Rossiya 1 tv channel.

"According to our reliable information, [Turkish] military instructors and high-profile military personnel are currently at Azerbaijani command posts, and occasionally they are in charge of combat activities," the prime minister added.

He described the developments in the region as a war involving a large number of troops.