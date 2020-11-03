Armenian Prime Minister Shares Grief of Austrians in Wake of Vienna Terrorist Attack

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Armenia shares the grief of the people of Austria in connection with the series of terrorist attacks in Vienna, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"Our prayers are with the people of Austria... I share the grief of the people of Austria, wish patience to the families of the victims, and a speedy recovery to those wounded," Pashinyan said on Twitter.

On Monday, a series of shooting attacks were carried out in the center of Vienna, with one of the targets being a synagogue. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist attack. Four people were killed and 18 injured. Police neutralized one attacker and are in search of at least one more suspect. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday that the killed gunman was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).