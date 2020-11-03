Armenian Prime Minister Sounds Alarm of 'World Hybrid War' Following Vienna Attacks

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that the terrorist attacks in Vienna made it clear the world is mired by a "hybrid war" and Nagorno-Karabakh is its front line

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that the terrorist attacks in Vienna made it clear the world is mired by a "hybrid war" and Nagorno-Karabakh is its front line.

On Monday night, six different locations in the Austrian capital of Vienna were simultaneously subjected to gunmen attacks, which left five people killed and 17 others injured. One of the attackers was shot by the police. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

"It is obvious to me that a global hybrid war has begun, and the longer the world ignores it, the more noticeable it will become. This war is equally directed against Christians, Muslims and Jews. Nagorno-Karabakh, by the way, is this war's counter-terrorist front line, where the fate of the civilization is being decided.

Civilization must win," Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan which exercises de facto independence, have been ongoing since September 27. Three internationally-brokered humanitarian ceasefires had been announced since then, but the military action never ceased.

The current escalation is only a new turn of a conflict that dates back to the early 1990s, when the Soviet Union collapsed and Azerbaijan declared independence, while Nagorno-Karabakh declared its independence from Azerbaijan. The two waged war from 1992-1994, resulting in Baku losing control over the breakaway republic and seven adjacent regions, which Nagorno-Karabakh refers to as a buffer zone.

The OSCE Minsk Group cochaired by France, Russia and the United States has been mediating peace in Nagorno-Karabakh since 1992.