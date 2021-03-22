UrduPoint.com
Armenian Prime Minister Stresses Armed Forces Should Remain Outside Politics

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:26 PM

Rmenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that the country's armed forces should have no role in political affairs during a meeting with military leadership

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that the country's armed forces should have no role in political affairs during a meeting with military leadership.

"I have to ask you that we should agree to observe the principle that says the armed forces is absent from politics.

This is not a necessity for me, not for a specific person or group, but first of all for the military itself," Pashinyan said when presenting Artak Davtyan, the new chief of Armenia's general staff.

