Armenian Prime Minister Tests COVID-19 Negative For 2nd Time

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Armenian Prime Minister Tests COVID-19 Negative for 2nd Time

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that his second test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) came back negative.

On Sunday, the prime minister said that he had come into contact with an infected person and decided to undergo a test - the second one within several days. Pashinyan added that if the test was negative, he would return to Yerevan, otherwise he would stay in the city of Sevan in self-isolation.

"Our tests came back negative again.

I am returning to Yerevan in the morning," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

The prime minister and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, self-isolated in a government residence in Sevan and were tested for the disease for the first time on Friday following media reports that an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had contracted COVID-19. Earlier in March, Anna Hakobyan met with Bolsonaro's wife, Michelle. The first test results for the Armenian prime minister and his wife were both negative.

