Armenian Prime Minister Thanks Biden for Recognizing Armenian Genocide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked US President Joe Biden on Saturday for recognizing the 1915 persecution of some 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as an act of genocide.

"The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States is a much-needed message to the international community, which comes to reaffirm the primacy of human rights and values in international relations," Pashinyan wrote in an open letter.